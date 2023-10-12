Dalhousie Public School Founder’s Day function

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, October 11

Dalhousie Public School (DPS) is gearing up to celebrate its ‘Golden Jubilee’ and ‘Founder’s Day’ on October 15. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will grace the occasion as the chief guest and DGP Sanjay Kundu will be the guest of honour.

It is one of the prominent residential educational institutions in North India. It has reached a significant milestone, marking 53 years of excellence in education—

