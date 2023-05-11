Dalhousie to get 24x7 potable water supply, 12,000 to benefit: Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, May 10

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that 24x7 drinking water supply would be provided in Dalhousie hill station. He added that Dalhousie would be developed as an ideal Assembly constituency where people did not face a shortage of water.

Agnihotri laid the foundation stone of the work to upgrade the Dalhousie drinking water supply scheme at a cost of around Rs 30 crore under the phase-II of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). Former minister Asha Kumari was also present on the occasion.

He said that through this project, better drinking water supply would be ensured to more than 12,000 people living in the jurisdiction of the Dalhousie Municipal Council. He added that the availability of 4.50 lakh litres of water through rainwater harvesting would also strengthen firefighting services.

He said that smart meters would be installed in the local municipal council area under the scheme.

Agnihotri also laid the foundation stone of improvement works in the catchment area of the Ahla drinking water scheme on the outskirts of Dalhousie town. He said that Rs 1 crore would be spent to improve the scheme, which had been providing drinking water to Dalhousie since 1872.

He inaugurated a water quality monitoring system in Dalhousie. He said that a real time water monitoring system had been installed in the hill town to provide clean drinking water to local people. He added that the monitoring system built at a cost of Rs 35 lakh would check drinking water on four different standards.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that a sewerage was being laid in Dalhousie at a cost of about Rs 19 crore. It would be completed by September this year.

He also inaugurated works to upgrade drinking water schemes in Salooni, Manjeer, Sundla and Diur areas at a cost of Rs 56.27 crore. With the commissioning these schemes, uninterrupted drinking water supply would be provided to 70 villages, 486 habitations in 20 gram panchayats, thereby covering a population of about 35,000, he added.