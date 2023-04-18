Dam oustees seek CM’s help for rehabilitation

Nurpur, April 17
Pong Dam oustees in lower Kangra district convened a meeting at Raja ka Talab near here last evening.
Presiding over the meeting, Pong Bandh Visthapit Samiti president Hans Raj Chowdhary said the political decision for acquiring land in HP for the construction of dam was totally wrong and anti-people as the benefits of its water and power was being derived by other states like Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.
The samiti urged CM Sukhvinder Sukhu to address their long-standing issues in the rehabilitation of the oustees who had been running from pillar to post for justice for decades.
Chowdhary informed the oustees that as many as 400 files relating to their pleas had been handed over to a Supreme Court advocate who would plead their cases and had filed some writ petitions in the court. “The date of hearing has been fixed on May 8,” he added.
