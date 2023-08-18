Damaged at many spots, opening of Manali highway days away

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 17

The Chandigarh-Manali highway has been blocked to traffic between Mandi and Kullu for an indefinite period due to a massive damage at various places between Mandi and Pandoh in Mandi district. This highway has been blocked to traffic since August 11. The highway was damaged badly at multiple locations in the heavy rain from August 11 to 14.

A pick-up vehicle hit by boulders on Chandigarh Manali NH near Mandi.

According to the Mandi district administration, it will take almost two weeks to restore this highway to traffic between Mandi and Kullu. As a result, a large number of heavy vehicles, especially carrier vehicles (trucks), which were on their way to Kullu-Manali or Leh-Ladakh carrying essential supply material, are stuck in Mandi district.

The Mandi administration yesterday restored an alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula, which is only fit for the movement of light vehicles. Due to blockade of Chandigarh-Manali highway, petrol and diesel stock has exhausted in Kullu district. The people were finding it difficult to get fuel for their vehicles.

According to sources, a few Volvo buses are stuck in Kullu-Manali. These buses arrived in Kullu-Manali before August 11. Due to blockade of this highway, the movement of army vehicles carrying essential supplies to the border area of Ladakh from the Manali side has been disrupted.

Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said that the highway was damaged at several locations between Mandi and Pandoh. The damage was immense, which will take almost two weeks for the NHAI to restore this highway to normal traffic.

Truck drivers, who are struck in Mandi district since August 11, have been badly hit.

