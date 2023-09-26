Damaged rain shelter

A rain shelter was damaged after big boulders fell on it on the Parwanoo-Dharampur highway. It should be replaced with a stronger structure so that people could make use of it. Such fragile structures fail to serve any purpose during the rainy season. — Rishab, Parwanoo

Roads damaged, driving risky

Many roads were damaged due the rain disaster in different parts of Shimla city. Driving on these damaged roads has become very risky. The PWD and the NHAI should get these roads repaired as soon as possible. — Sumit Jikta, Shimla

Dog menace

Stray dogs in different parts of Shimla city have become a cause for concern for residents as well tourists. The local administration should find a comprehensive and permanent solution to the problem which is persisting for years now. — Ragini Sharma, Shimla

#Parwanoo