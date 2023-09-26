Damaged rain shelter

A rain shelter was damaged after big boulders fell on it on the Parwanoo-Dharampur highway. It should be replaced with a stronger structure so that people could make use of it. Such fragile structures fail to serve any purpose during the rainy season. — Rishab, Parwanoo
Roads damaged, driving risky
Many roads were damaged due the rain disaster in different parts of Shimla city. Driving on these damaged roads has become very risky. The PWD and the NHAI should get these roads repaired as soon as possible. — Sumit Jikta, Shimla
Dog menace
Stray dogs in different parts of Shimla city have become a cause for concern for residents as well tourists. The local administration should find a comprehensive and permanent solution to the problem which is persisting for years now. — Ragini Sharma, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
