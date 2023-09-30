Damages in Doon, Nalagarh assessed

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 29

A three-member inter-ministerial team of the Central Government today visited rain-affected Doon and Nalagarh Assembly segments in Solan district to take stock of the damage caused to infrastructure during the ongoing monsoon season.

The team inspected places like a key bridge at Lakkar Depot, Sheel and Sunani villages of Bavasani gram panchayat in the Doon segment and Ramshehar, Dhabota bridge, Nalagarh-Ramshehar road and Ghaneri village in the Nalagarh segment.

Piyush Ranjan, Director of Central Water Commission, headed the team while RK Meena, Director, Central Electricity Authority; and Varun Aggarwal, Superintending Engineer, Union Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways, were its members. Piyush said that two Central teams had been constituted to take stock of the damage caused in the state.

The team that visited Solan and Sirmaur districts took stock of the damage caused to civil infrastructure like roads and bridges. It would submit a report to the Central Government, which would then release financial assistance.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Ajay Yadav, informed the team about Rs 652 crore loss suffered in Solan district.

Sirmaur district suffered loss worth Rs 379 crore during the monsoon season. A three-member Central inter-ministerial team on Friday visited rain-ravaged areas in the district to assess the losses.

Sumit Khimta, Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, informed that loss worth Rs 379 crore had been suffered by the district which included Rs 159 crore loss to the Public Works Department, Rs 147 crore to the Jal Shaki Vibhag, Rs 10 crore to the Electricity Department, Rs 1.40 crore to the Horticulture Department, Rs 36.85 crore to the Agriculture Department, Rs 3.50 crore to the Education Department, Rs 89.90 lakh to the Animal Husbandry Department, Rs 7.77 crore to the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Departments and Rs 7.74 crore to the National Highways.

