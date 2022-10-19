Dance contest held at Dalhousie School

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, October 18

An NGO, Himotkarsh Jankalyan Parishad, Dalhousie, organised a dance competition on the premises of the Dalhousie Public School today.

Ritika Monga, Priyanka Soni and Lalit Mohan judged the competition. Guru Nanak Public School bagged the first prize. Dalhousie Public School and Dalhousie Hilltop School were the first and second runners-up respectively.

Sacred Heart School, Dalhousie, Paramount Public School, Kihar, and Himalayan Public School, Chowari, were given the consolation prize for their performances.

Himotkarsh president Satyapal Sharma offered a vote of thanks to Dr (Capt) GS Dhillon, Director of Dalhousie Public School, for hosting the event.