Dangal marks 2nd day of Dhummu Shah fair

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 10

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said preservation of the traditional fairs of Kangra district would be ensured in order to create awareness among the youth about the age-old traditions of the district.

After inaugurating the second day of the Dhummu Shah fair at Dari, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the Dhummu Shah fair was an ancient fair associated with the beliefs of people and it was important to maintain the present form of this fair. In the coming year, effective steps would be taken to organise this fair in a grand way, he added.

Bairwa said wrestling in India started as an exercise, but it has emerged as a professional sport, which was bringing India fame at the international level. He said sports play an important role in keeping life healthy and the young generation should actively participate in it. The Deputy Commissioner said along with sports, various forms of folk art would be promoted through the District Cultural Council.

Earlier, SDM Sanjeev Bhot, the in-charge of the fair, gave detailed information about organising the Dhummu Shah fair. He said participation of the general public was being ensured in organising the fair.

Apart from the local wrestlers, famous grapplers from Punjab, Haryana and other states exhibited their talent.

Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Surendra Kumar, Tehsildar Giriraj and various other dignitaries were also present on the second day of the Dhummu Shah fair organised in Kangra district.

