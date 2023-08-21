‘Dangerous’ trees being axed, removed in Shimla areas

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 20

As uprooted trees had caused substantial damage during the ongoing monsoon, ‘dangerous’ trees are being axed and uprooted trees are being removed on a large scale across the state capital.

The Urban Development Department has directed the Forest Department and the Municipal Corporation to axe ‘dangerous’ trees as soon as possible.

As per the records of the Forest Department, more than 350 trees, most of which were deodar, got uprooted due to heavy rains in the Shimla (Urban) area. Also, at least 60 trees falling within the area have been axed on private as well as forest land.

Anita Bhardwaj, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Shimla (Urban), said, “We have received more than 300 applications for removal of ‘dangerous’ trees in the last few days, but all these trees will not be axed. We are conducting field inspections and trees that actually pose a risk to human life or property as per the rules will be axed.”

“We have managed to clear almost all the main roads, but uprooted trees are yet to be removed from a few link roads,” said the DFO.

Mayor Surendar Chauhan said, “We have removed ‘dangerous’ trees from Benmore, Jakhu, Richmond, Five Benches and Flowerdale areas, among others. Though we have an adequate number of cutters, there is a lack of technical staff. Nonetheless, work of removing ‘dangerous’ trees has continued unhindered while we are also planting new trees to prevent soil erosion in future.”

#Monsoon #Shimla