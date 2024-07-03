Dangerous trees to be identified in Shimla

Shimla, July 2
To mitigate the threat to residential areas from dangerous and dried up trees during the monsoon season, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has started the process to identify such trees across the town.
The Municipal Corporation has received applications from across the town for lopping of more than 500 dangerous and dried up trees.
Mayor, Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surender Chauhan along with Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and other officials of the Forest Department visited several areas of the town, including Annandale, Kaithu, Bharari, etc and inspected the dangerous trees.
Chauhan said the tree committee would be visiting all the areas from where it had received the applications regarding the inspection of dangerous trees. After the inspection, a report will be sent to the state government for seeking approval to cut the dangerous trees, he added.
