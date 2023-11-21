Dangling threat of power lines

A maze of power lines on a damaged road in Baddi is dangling overhead like a threat, as the pole can collapse at any time. The Power Department must ensure proper upkeep of the power poles and lines. Vinod, Baddi

Street lights not functioning

Many parts of Shimla plunge into darkness at night as several street lights installed there have not been functioning. It causes great inconvenience to the residents, especially at this time of the year. The MC should look into the matter. Pankaj, Shimla

Install lift for elderly at sub-treasury office

The sub-treasury office is situated on the fourth floor of a building in Kasauli. Since there is no elevator in the establishment, elderly visitors often face a lot of inconvenience. The authorities concerned should work out a solution. Rajan, Kasauli

