Darang villagers object to two hydropower projects

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 20

The residents of Segli panchayat under Darang subdivision in Mandi district have opposed the move of the state government to build two micro power projects on the Chalhar nullah in the district. They are apprehensive that the setting up of hydropower projects will lead to water scarcity in their area.

The residents said that they were dependent on cultivation of vegetables and other agricultural produce, which required adequate water for irrigation. Apart from this, some families were running water mills in the water stream to sustain their livelihood. So, they were not in favour of the setting up of these power projects in the area.

Padam Thakur, a resident of Segli panchayat, said, “The state government is planning to set up two micro hydropower projects on the Chalhar water channel in the area. Once set up, these power projects will dry up the water stream. In that situation, the farmers of the area will not be able to meet the demand of water for irrigating their agricultural land. Our livelihood is dependent on the agriculture sector and we do not want to lose the source of our livelihood.”

Chhape Ram, vice-pradhan of Segli gram panchayat, said, “This water stream is source of irrigation water for the farmers who are engaged in agriculture and horticulture sectors to earn their livelihood. It is a remote panchayat, where the employment prospects are already bleak. The youths of this panchayat have engaged themselves in cultivation of vegetable to earn their livelihood. Therefore, a majority of residents were against the setting up of two micro hydel power projects having 100kw capacity each.”

“A delegation of panchayat met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and apprised him of the views of people. However, we have not received any response from the government so far. The panchayat authorities had also sent a memorandum of demands in this regard to the state government demanding necessary action,” he said.

“Recently we held a meeting and decided that if the government doesn’t consider our demand amicably, the residents of this panchayat will hold a massive protest to oppose the decision of the government. This panchayat was already affected by the natural calamities in the past,” he added.