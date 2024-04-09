Darcha-Padum road to be thrown open tomorrow

Mandi, April 8
Deputy Commissioner and chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Lahaul Spiti Rahul Kumar stated today that the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road would be officially opened for the movement of 4x4 light vehicles from April 10. This road connects Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh to Zanskar valley of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
The DC said that movement of vehicles would be allowed on alternate days. Vehicles will leave Darcha Police Check Post in Lahaul between 7 am and 11 am. He apprised all the stakeholders and general public about the current road and weather conditions, black icing and slippery road condition at Shinkula. Keeping the possibility in mind, it has also been advised to ensure compliance with the daily advisory to avoid any untoward incident.
The DC has directed the Superintendent of Police, Lahaul and Spiti, to maintain proper arrangements for traffic operations.
The Border Roads Organisation, 126 RCC, had completed the snow-clearing operation from this Shinkula Pass route after heavy snowfall on April 6 which was officially closed till the summer season of this year on November 17, 2023.
