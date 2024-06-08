 Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road thrown open for two-way traffic : The Tribune India

Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road thrown open for two-way traffic

The road, which was blocked in February following heavy snowfall in the area, was restored by the BRO for one-way traffic on April 4.



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 7

In a significant development for the tourism industry in the remote Lahaul valley of Himachal and Zanskar Valley of Union Territory Ladakh, the BRO has successfully restored the vital Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road for two-way traffic for movement of all kinds of vehicles. This lifeline, once again open for all kinds of vehicles, promises to rejuvenate economic activities and revive tourism in the region.

This road was restored by the BRO for one-way traffic on April 4, which was blocked since February due to heavy snowfall in the area. Yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Rahul Kumar formally announced the reopening of this road for all kinds of vehicles for two-way traffic. The DC stated that travellers are advised to follow the advisory of the district administration strictly and traffic movement will depend on weather conditions in the region.

Link to Zanskar valley

The Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road holds immense strategic importance as it connects the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh with the picturesque Zanskar Valley, nestled amidst the towering peaks of the Himalayas in the union territory of Ladakh. However, harsh winters, heavy snowfall and treacherous terrain often render the road inaccessible, isolating the Zanskar valley from the rest of the world for months.

The efforts of the BRO, known for its expertise in constructing and maintaining roads in challenging terrains, have paid off with the successful restoration of this crucial artery. The reopening of the road to all kinds of vehicles signifies a significant milestone in the region’s development and connectivity.

Tourism is the lifeline of Zanskar Valley, attracting adventurers, trekkers, and nature enthusiasts from across the globe. The valley’s rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes and opportunities for trekking and mountaineering make it a much sought-after destination for intrepid travellers. However, lack of road access during winter has hindered the growth of the tourism industry in the valley.

With the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road now accessible, tourism stakeholders are optimistic about resurgence in visitor numbers. Local tour operators, guesthouses and homestays are gearing up to welcome guests and showcase the valley’s pristine beauty and unique cultural experiences.

The restoration of the road also brings relief to the residents of Zanskar Valley, who depend on it for essential supplies and access to healthcare and education facilities from Lahaul side. Improved connectivity means easier access to markets and opportunities for socio-economic development in the region.

Moreover, the reopening of the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road aligns with the government’s vision to promote tourism in Ladakh and harness its immense potential for sustainable development. The valley’s untouched natural beauty and distinct cultural identity make it a jewel in Ladakh’s tourism crown and the restored road paves the way for its exploration and appreciation by travellers from around the world.

