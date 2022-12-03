Darcha-Shinkula road restored

Mandi, December 2
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored the Darcha-Shinkula road to traffic in Lahaul and Spiti district. The road is fit only for the movement of 4x4 vehicles. It was closed after snowfall in mid-November.
According to the district police, traffic movement of local vehicles is allowed on this route between 11 am and 4 pm depending on the weather. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary journey on this route because of the inclement weather conditions prevailing in the area.
The district administration has issued an advisory that the weather in Lahaul valley is likely to be bad in the next two days and the chances of snowfall are high. Locals and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather and travel only in case of emergency, the advisory states.
