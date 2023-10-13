Dasehra fest panel earns more revenue from space allocation

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 12

The allocation of land for the Kullu Dasehra festival this time has earned more income for the Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee than last year.

The space for four domes has been allocated for Rs 2.30 crore, swings for Rs 77 lakh, shops to be set up in the exhibition grounds for Rs 23.50 lakh, while space for the shoe market was auctioned for Rs 6.85 lakh. The space that could not be allotted earlier was allocated through open auction today.

However, the tambola stall was auctioned for Rs 56 lakh this year. The stall had been auctioned for Rs 1.45 crore last year. The location of the tambola stall had been changed and it will not be operated for the first seven days due to which the amount had decreased drastically. This income goes to the District Red Cross Society.

As many as 96 slots have been allocated in the exhibition ground. Tambola will be allowed in the exhibition ground only after the Dasehra festival and that too on the Rath ground.

The entire market will be decorated and readied by October 20. More than 1,000 shops will be decorated uniformly during the festival.

Kullu ADM Ashwani Kumar said purchasers were not allowed to sublet shops. If anyone was found subletting his shops, strict action would be taken against him.

