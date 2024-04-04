Date for depositing weapons in Kinnaur extended

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, April 3

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Kinnaur District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar Sharma said the date for depositing weapons at the nearest police station has now been extended. The date, which was April 2 earlier, will now be April 12. He has appealed for cooperation from all arms holders.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kinnaur #Lok Sabha