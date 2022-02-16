Date notified for paper evaluation

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has notified the dates for the interview and evaluation of documents for various advertised posts. The university had recently declared the results, which are available on the university website www.yspuniversity.ac.in. As per the notified schedule, the interview for instrumentation technician (post code 300) will be held on the university main campus at 10.30 am on February 17. Besides, the dates for the evaluation of documents for the posts of pharmacist (code 302) and sports assistant (code 215) have been fixed for February 18 and 19, respectively. The dates of the evaluation of documents for the posts of assistant lineman (code 216) and junior technician (pump operator) have been fixed for February 21 and 22, respectively. The university has advised the candidates to check the results on the website and accordingly appear for the interview and the evaluation of documents.

ABVP stageS protest

ABVP workers staged a protest against the Tamil Nadu Government for failing to deliver justice to Class XII student Lavanya, who allegedly committed suicide under pressure from her school authorities to change her religion. They said that instead of ensuring justice for the victim, the Tamil Nadu Government was standing with the school authorities. The ABVP demanded that all those who had been arrested for demanding justice for Lavanya be released and the guilty be arrested immediately.