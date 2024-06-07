Datesheet of PG exams withdrawn

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Thursday withdraw the datesheet of various postgraduate examinations, including Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Hotel Management, in view of various competitive examinations and UGC-NET in June. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the university. As per the notification, the decision has been taken after various students requested the university to postpone these exams. HPU Controller of Examination Shyam Lal Kaushal said the new date sheet will be issued soon. He advised the students to keep a tab on the university’s official website. The university was set to conduct the postgraduate examinations from June 12.
