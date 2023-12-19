DAV students excel at Science Congress

Our Correspondent

Una, December 18

Students of DAV Centenary Senior Secondary School were declared the winners of the state-level senior secondary-level science quiz competition organised at the Children’s Science Congress held at the NIT-Hamirpur from December 14 to 17.

The Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) had orgainsed the conference.

School principal Atul Mahajan in a press note issued here stated that Mahesh Thakur and Arti, students of Class XII of the school, won the competition while Akshit Chauhan, a Class VIII student, secured the third position in the Junior Mathematics Olympiad.

He said that seven students of the school participated in the Science Congress.

The students were felicitated at the school today.

