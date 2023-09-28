Davender Shyam co-op bank body vice-chairman

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

Davender Shyam, Chairman of the HP State Cooperative Bank, has been elected Vice-Chairman of the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB).

He was elected to the post at a meeting of the NAFSCOB board of directors at Jaipur recently. He said he would try his best to raise the issues concerning the cooperative institutions with the Centre, RBI and NABARD etc.

Bank’s Managing Director Sharwan Manta said the HP Cooperative Bank’s Training Institute known as ACSTI located at Sangti in Shimla was adjudged the best training institute among all ACSTIs in India.

