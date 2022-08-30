Davinder Bambiha gang claims responsibility for firing outside Nalagarh court

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 30

The Davinder Bambiha gang has claimed the responsibility for Monday’s firing incident outside Nalagarh court.

In a social media post, gangster Kaushal Chaudhary claimed that the firing was aimed at freeing their aide Sunny. Two of Bambiha group members managed to flee after opening fire.

The post also claimed that their two members -- Chaska Jaitu and Mann Jaitu -- have been arrested by the police though the police had not brought that on record.

When asked about the Bambiha group claim, Baddi SP Mohit Chawla denied any arrest and added that their social media team was verifying the viral post which had come to their notice last evening.

The SP also denied that the gangs operating in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, etc., had anything to do with Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh and yesterday’s incident was merely a spillover of their operations in the neighbouring states.

Ajay alias Sunny was arrested by the Nalagarh police in two cases of murder and attempt to murder on May 25 following an inter-state gangwar which had taken place on the Baddi-Nalagarh national highway at Khera village for controlling drug trade in this bordering industrial belt.

It was learnt that Kaushal Chaudhary was lodged in Tihar jail and the social media post had been uploaded by someone else on his behalf. It was being ascertained whether the post was uploaded from some foreign country.

Nalagarh police were yet to ascertain whether yesterday’s incident was aimed at freeing Sunny though no one was injured in the incident.

The first bullet was fired on the ground and was not aimed at Sunny and it could have been an attempt to scare the policemen accompanying him. Two other bullets were fired in the air by the gang members to flee the spot.

Police teams probing the case were ascertaining what route had been adopted to enter and exit the area by the accused and weather they had any local support and when had they conducted the recce. Two people have been detained and their role was yet to be ascertained.

The local police was also coordinating with their counterparts in neighbousing states to identify the accused.

Enquiries made from Kaithal police revealed that the miscreants involved in yesterday’s incident were different from those who had snatched the motorcycle at gunpoint on August 26 near a petrol pump. This lends credence to the meticulous planning of the gang involved in the incident as care has been taken to avoid identification.