Davinder Kumar Bhutto: Joined BJP as Congress against Sanatan

Una, May 10

BJP candidate for the Kutlehar Assembly byelection Davinder Kumar Bhutto today said that he left the Congress because the party was against Sanatan Dharm and had opposed the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. He added that another reason for his leaving the Congress was that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was acting like a dictator and the promises made to people before the last Assembly elections had not been fulfilled.

Assets of Davinder Kumar Bhutto (BJP) Age: 50 years

Education Qualification: Class XII

Movable (Self): Rs 4.62 crore

Spouse: Rs 23.5 lakh

Immovable (Self): Rs 4.24 crore

Spouse: Nil

Bhutto filed his nomination papers for the byelection. He, however, did not organise a public rally while going to file his nomination. He had organised a big show at Bangana yesterday when a meeting of ‘Panna Pramukhs’ from the Kutlehar block was held. State BJP president Rajeev Bindal and party candidate from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur had attended the meeting.

In fact, the BJP had held the meeting yesterday in support of Bhutto for filing his nomination papers. Even the BJP’s press note stated that Bhutto had filed nomination papers but Election Department sources negated the development till 5 pm.

Consequently, accompanied by a few supporters, Bhutto filed his nomination papers today. He said that the BJP cadre was strongly supporting him and he would win the byelection with a thumping margin.

