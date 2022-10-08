Day-to-day hearing in Kotkhai death case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, October 7

In view of direction passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the CBI Court Chandigarh has fixed the day-to-day hearing in the alleged Kotkhai custodian death case of Himachal Pradesh.

While hearing the bail plea of Zahur Haider Zaidi, former IGP of Himachal Police and one of the of the accused, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had requested the CBI Court last week to take all possible steps to conclude the recording of the testimony of the official witnesses and in the process may endeavour to take up the case on day-to-day basis and/or on alternative days or otherwise as it may be in fitness of things to conclude the testimony of all the prosecution witnesses on or before the next date of hearing fixed for October 17, 2022.

“A lot of time would be consumed in the examination of the pending witnesses, but still all efforts would be made to examine the witnesses in the given time. Therefore, the case is now being fixed on every coming working days of the court till October 17, 2022,” says the CBI court in the order.