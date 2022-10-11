Dayanand School win football event

The DAV zonal-level sports competition concluded in Duttanagar on Monday. As many as 570 students from 13 schools took part in the three-day tournament. Boys of Dayanand Public School, Shimla, won in football while the girls of the school won in kho-kho. Girls of Saraswati Nagar (Sawada) School got the first position in Kabaddi. The host team, DAV, Duttanagar, won the trophy in cricket.

SFI seeks restoration of student poll

The SFI on Monday held a dharna at the Pink Petal Chowk, demanding the restoration of the Student’s Central Association (SCA) elections. Students alleged that their democratic rights were being violated by not holding the elections. They said had been facing several problems in the absence of the elections. They alleged that the administration seemed least bothered by the issues of students and was busy campaigning for a party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

NEP will make India self-reliant: Guv

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said the National Education Policy (NEP) would prove effective in making the country self-reliant. He said this during a ‘Chhatra Samvad’ programme on NEP. The programme was organised by the Himachal Pradesh State Higher Education Council at Govind Ballabh Pant Memorial College at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district on Monday. He appreciated the efforts of the college administration to organise a programme on the NEP.