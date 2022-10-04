 Dazzling light and sound show marks Day 2 festivities at The Lawrence School, Sanawar : The Tribune India

Dazzling light and sound show marks Day 2 festivities at The Lawrence School, Sanawar

DGP Sanjay Kundu( right) releases a book on birds at The Lawrence School, Sanawar.

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 3

The second day of the Founder’s Day celebrations at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, witnessed the 175th annual athletics meet and othrer events.

Harvinder Purewal was the chief guest. Athletes displayed the spirit of ‘Never Give In’ embodying the school motto. Raghav Chugh won the Fateh Pal Cup for Best Athlete in the under-14 (boys) category, while Mahima Kashyap and Vasuman Chauhan were awarded the Bala Cup and Kalinga Cup for the Best Athlete in the girls (opens) and boys (opens) categories. Himalaya was the proud winner of the March-past Cup.

The PD, BD and GD Cups were bagged by Himalaya, Nilagiri and Himalaya House, respectively. Nilagiri House won the over-all trophy for athletics. Soccer and basketball matches between the present and old Sanawarians were held post-lunch.

A brilliant display of talent with a healthy smattering of music, dance, mass PT, gymnastics, high-horse and bugle band performed in the military traditions of the school marked the “Tattoo Show” in the evening.

In the hour-long light and sound extravaganza, the entire 175 years of the journey of Sanawar since its inception was showcased. The show included the mass PT and gymnastics where the young gymnasts kept the spectators agog with their supple acrobatics. The girl’s Bugle Band display with its baton twirling leader was a spectacular treat.

The show culminated with colourful extravaganza of dances depicting different nuances of cultural art. Choreographed by Reena Barik, the sequence portraying the “idyllic wanderings” of the lover with a sense of belongingness, the captivating essence of “dandiya rass” capturing the romantic tale of Krishna and Radha, and the festive aura of “colourful garba” in its perfect harmony and magic was performed by 130 boys and girls of classes V and VI.

“Maansiktayen” another dance sequence choreographed by Deep Sarkar, depicting various moods of anger, sadness, happiness and devotion, was performed by 425 boys and girls of classes VII to XII. The show concluded with the spectacular fireworks.

Bharat Puri, CEO, Pidilite Industries and alumnus of Sanawar, was the chief guest. The school wore a festive ambience as the day two of the founder’s day celebrations concluded.

“Familiar Birds of Sanawar”, a book on over 60 birds found and often seen in Sanawar, was released by Sanjay Kundu , DGP, Himachal Pradesh, in this evening.

Referring to the book, Kundu said, “This is a pioneering book that brings out the love of Sanawarians for birds. The painstaking effort made by students in making sketches of the birds, covering various minute details is indeed praiseworthy.”

#solan

