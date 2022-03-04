DC: 529 bighas acquired for Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line

Hamirpur, March 3
To speed up the rail line construction from Bhanupali to Bilaspur, 529.13 bighas have been acquired after negotiations with stakeholders. This was stated by Dr Pankaj Rai, DC, Bilaspur today.
Addressing a review meeting, he said the acquisition process in Himachal area up to 45 was completed and for the rest of seven km would be completed soon. Significantly, the first 10-km rail track falls in Punjab, originating from Bhanupali railway station near Nanga.
Dr Pankaj Rai said the rail line project would be completed by spending over Rs 6,753 crore. He said boring of seven tunnels out of 16 up to Bilaspur had been completed. The distance between Bilaspur and Bhanupali would be reduced to 52 km from about 80 km after the completion of the project.
The DC said a team of experts is engaged in conducting Social Impact Assessment for the 11-km rail line between Bilaspur and Beri village.
The land acquisition for this stretch would be done after SIA report is submitted. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...