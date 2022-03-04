DC: 529 bighas acquired for Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 3

To speed up the rail line construction from Bhanupali to Bilaspur, 529.13 bighas have been acquired after negotiations with stakeholders. This was stated by Dr Pankaj Rai, DC, Bilaspur today.

Addressing a review meeting, he said the acquisition process in Himachal area up to 45 was completed and for the rest of seven km would be completed soon. Significantly, the first 10-km rail track falls in Punjab, originating from Bhanupali railway station near Nanga.

Dr Pankaj Rai said the rail line project would be completed by spending over Rs 6,753 crore. He said boring of seven tunnels out of 16 up to Bilaspur had been completed. The distance between Bilaspur and Bhanupali would be reduced to 52 km from about 80 km after the completion of the project.

The DC said a team of experts is engaged in conducting Social Impact Assessment for the 11-km rail line between Bilaspur and Beri village.

The land acquisition for this stretch would be done after SIA report is submitted. —