DC for action against CSC operators charging more fee

Chamba, December 14

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has instructed the officials concerned to ensure availability of the list of charges for various services at all Common Service Centres (CSCs) functioning in the district.

He also directed to take action against the CSC operators who charge more than the prescribed service fee. The DC impressed upon all SDMs to inspect such centres at regular intervals.

While presiding over a meeting of district-level Aadhaar monitoring committee here today, the DC reviewed the working of Aadhaar card registration and updation and directed officials of education, health and women and child development departments to take action at all levels.

Devgan emphasised to organise special camps for registration and updation of Aadhaar cards in all schools of the district till January 31.

