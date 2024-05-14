DC inspects postal ballot preparations in Sirmaur

Nahan, May 13
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta convened a meeting in Nahan today to plan the issuance of postal ballot papers for the Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting primarily focused on facilitating voting for citizens above 85 years of age, ‘Divyangjans’ (persons with disabilities), and essential service workers. Khimta highlighted a few crucial steps that needed to be taken to ensure these people participated in the electoral process effectively.
Khimta said the deadline for receiving Form-12D submissions from eligible voters (above 85 years of age, Divyangjans, and essential service workers) was May 12. To facilitate voting for these citizens, polling officials will conduct door-to-door visits between May 21 and 28. Essential service workers will be provided postal ballot papers for voting between May 29 and 31, managed by Assistant Election Officer.
During the election rehearsal scheduled for May 23 and 24, the officials concerned will distribute Forms 12 and 12A to eligible voters, who are engaged in the electoral proccesses,through the respective SDMs. Khimta emphasised the need for continued vigilance, directing the Police and Excise Department to intensify vehicle checks throughout the district and complement existing border checkpoints.
To maintain electoral integrity, the Flying Squad and Static Surveillance Teams were urged to redouble their efforts. The nodal officer for the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme was instructed to sustain activities aimed at increasing voter turnout.
The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Additional District Magistrate LR Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Ralta, Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Mahajan, Tehsildar Election Mohendra Thakur, Naib Tehsildar Saurabh Dhiman, and other designated nodal officers.
Who all are eligible
- Citizens above 85 years of age
- ‘Divyangjans’ (persons with disabilities)
- Essential service workers
- Those involved in electoral duties (To fill forms 12, 12A)
