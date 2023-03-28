DC issues roster for Shimla MC elections

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) today issued the roster for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, to be held later this year.

The DC was appointed Administrator of the SMC after elections could not be held even on the completion of the term of the House last year. As the issue of delimitation of wards being challenged in the court, the elections to the oldest and most prestigious MC in the state could not be held on time.

The previous BJP regime had enhanced the number of wards from 34 to 41 after holding a delimitation exercise that was challenged in the court by some councillors. The Congress had won the previous SMC poll and the prestige of the party would be at stake to ensure that it retains the biggest urban body of the state.

As per the roster, out of 34 wards, 14 have been reserved for women. Three wards each have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Castes (Women).

The 14 wards reserved for women are Ruldu Bhatta, Kaithu, Totu, Majhat, Kachighatti, Tutikandi, Ram Bazaar Ganj, Lower Bazaar, Sanjauli Chowk, Lower Dhalli, Malyana, Panthaghatti, Kasumpti and New Shimla.

The three wards reserved for SCs are Vikasnagar, Nabha and Annandale. The three wards reserved for SC (women) include Khalini, Krishnagara and Phagli.

The remaining 14 wards are Bharari, Summer Hill, Boileauganj, Jakhu, Benmore, Engine Ghar, Upper Dhalli, Shanti Vihar, Bhattakuffar, Sangti, Chotta Shimla, Kangana Dhar, Pateog and Kanlog.