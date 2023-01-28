DC lauds 'e-katch' app developers

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 27

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal today lauded efforts of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Dharamsala, in developing the “e-katch” application, which helped the district in winning the national award for best information technology initiative during the 2022 Assembly elections.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Nipun Jindal in New Delhi on the occasion of the 13th National Voters Day on January 25.

Addressing a press conference here, the DC said the NIC officials developed e-katch (Kangra Application for Tracking Chunav) to digitise expenditure data and streamline search and seizure process in only two days. The initiative was his brainchild and it was adjudged the best election initiative in the IT sector all over the country, he said.

Kangra was the first district in the state to take such an initiative.