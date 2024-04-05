DC launches signature campaign for voter awareness in Kangra district

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 4

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa today launched a signature campaign at his office for voter awareness. He said that the festival of elections was the pride of the country and every voter must come out and exercise his right to franchise on June 1.

Bairwa said, “Voting is not only our right but also our duty. Voting is necessary for a strong democracy and this festival of elections comes once in five years.” He called upon all citizens that not only in their families, none in their neighbourhood should be deprived of his voting right.

The Deputy Commissioner said that various activities had been started under the SVEEP campaign to increase vote percentage in Kangra district. He added that a campaign would be started for all eligible youth, who had completed 18 years of age, to fill the prescribed form for getting the Voter ID card so that no young voter was deprived of his right to vote.

Bairwa said that necessary information related to the Voter ID card could be obtained through the Voter Helpline App. Besides, information about the training module of EVMs and VVPAT was also available on this app. He added that voters could also get information on the toll free phone number 1950.

He said that the names of new voters could be added to the voter list till 10 days before the nominations. He urged all citizens that all voters who could not get a Voter ID card should inform the polling station officer concerned so that it could be made on time.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all eligible youth in schools and colleges had been motivated to make Voter ID cards during the voter awareness campaigns. Additional Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Jassal, Additional DM Harish Gajju were present on the occasion.

#Dharamsala #Kangra