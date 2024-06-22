DC: No manual scavenging in Shimla district

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 21

Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap yesterday said that as per the direction of the Supreme Court, no worker was engaged in manual scavenging in the district.

Kashyap chaired a meeting of the district level Vigilance and Awareness Committee held here under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The Deputy Commissioner said that as per the direction of the Supreme Court, the Shimla Municipal Corporation along with all Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Block Development Officers had conducted a survey and found that no worker was engaged in manual scavenging in the district, he added.

Kashyap said that the guidelines under the Act were being strictly followed and notices in this regard had been displayed at various public places in the district.

No complaint regarding manual scavenging in the area had been received so far, he reiterated.

Subdivision-level committees had been formed in the district, which would follow all guidelines as per the Act, he added.

