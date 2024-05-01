DC orders all industrial units to comply with firefighting norms

Una, April 30
Una Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jatin Lal today directed the Industries Department to ensure that all industrial units in the district have working firefighting equipment. He was presiding over a workshop organised by the District Disaster Management Agency at the Bathu industrial area of the Haroli sub-division on the issues of fire safety, industrial dangers and disaster management plans.
In the wake of a recent fire incident in Mehatpur industrial area, where property worth about Rs 4 crore was estimated to have been gutted, the DC said it was mandatory for all commercial installations to adhere to the safety norms prescribed by the disaster mitigation authority.
He said the design of the civil structures should be such that relief and rescue operations can be performed unhindered.
