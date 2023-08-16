DC reviews order, Shimla educational institutes now to remain closed only on Wednesday

Shimla, August 16
According to the revised orders by the Shimla DC, all educational institutes will remain closed only for a day now, that is, Wednesday, August 16.
Earlier, the DC had ordered that the institutes would remain closed for two days in view of the weather conditions.
There has been death and destruction in the district following landslides after the recent heavy rain.
