DC, SP inspect inter-state barriers

UNA, MARCH 22
Una DC-cum-District Election Officer Jatin Lal today inspected inter-state barriers with Punjab in view of the imposition of the Code of Conduct. Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Singh accompanied the DC. As many as 14 inter-state barriers exist between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in Una district and smuggling of liquor besides other objectionable material during the run up to the elections cannot be ruled out.
The DC and the SP visited the bordering villages of Mehatpur, Kalsehra, Bhabour Sahib, Binewal, Malukpur, Sanoli Majara, Saijowal, Santoshgarh and Bathri which touch Punjab on the other side. They also took stock of the slip and link roads where permanent staff is not posted.
The DC said flying and static police squads had been constituted to keep a vigil on the entry of vehicles into the state. He directed the staff posted on the barriers to check vehicles properly. SP Rakesh Singh said strict vigil was being maintained at the important intersections to keep a tab on anti-social elements.
