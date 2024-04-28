DC takes stock of facilities at polling booths in Nahan

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 27

Sirmaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta today inspected the sensitive polling stations in Banethi and Nihog under the Nahan Assembly constituency. He also reviewed the necessary facilities available at the polling stations in view of the upcoming elections to be held on June 1.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected schools at Banethi and Nihog and took stock of the facilities provided under the Mid-Day Meal scheme. He also interacted with the students on this occasion.

Sumit Khimta instructed the school teachers to ensure that mid-day meals and clean drinking water in adequate quantity was provided to students.

He said students should be made aware about the prevention of various types of water-borne diseases in view of the summer season. He added that students should be given information about cleanliness and water-borne diseases in the morning assembly.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the Anganwadi centres during his visit and took stock of the facilities being provided here under the Child Development Project.

