DC: Unfiltered dialogue must to remove stigma around TB

Dharamsala, March 23

Kangra DC Hemraj Bairwa said an unfiltered open dialogue was necessary to remove the misconceptions in society regarding tuberculosis (TB). He added that all residents should play their constructive role so that Kangra district could be made TB-free.

The DC was presiding over a workshop on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day on Saturday. The workshop was held at the auditorium of the DC office complex, in collaboration with National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme and Union Organisation.

The DC gave a call to create a mass movement to eradicate TB from the district. He also stressed on multi-sector partnership in achieving the goal.

Bairwa said work was being done with the resolve to make India TB-free by 2025 and Kangra district was ready to play its role in this.

The DC said there were 47 active TB diagnostic centres in the district. He asked officials to increase the testing rate, focus on the identification of TB and strengthen preventive measures.

Also, work will be done to reduce drug-resistant TB, develop strategies for community engagement, promote multi-sector partnerships and social corporate activities and further accelerate the TB-free India campaign and reduce out-of-pocket expenses due to the disease.

District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Rajesh Sood said for registration at Ni-Kshaya Mitra, a web page, communitysport.nikshay.in, has been created on the portal. On registering on this, one gets a unique ID according to which the Block Medical Officer or District Tuberculosis Officer contacts the Ni-Kshaya Mitra and shares with them the list of active TB patients who have agreed to receive community support.

