DCA ascertaining how Baddi firm got raw material

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 6

Officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) are trying to trace backward links of Arya Pharma at Dharampur village in Baddi, from where spurious drugs were seized on August 30.

State Drugs Controller Navneet Marwaha said, “Information about how this firm procured raw material and packaging material is being ascertained to know how long it has been manufacturing spurious drugs using the names of Macleods Pharmaceuticals, LV Lifesciences and Park Pharmaceuticals.” He added that the officials were examining the records seized from the firm.

He said, “Field officials regularly monitor good manufacturing practices (GMP) in licenced firms. The emergence of such cases have raised a new issue for the department, as two firms having food licences for manufacturing nutraceuticals have been found engaged in manufacturing spurious drugs in as many years.”

The method of selling drugs is also under inquiry following the seizure of 47,000 Sarten DSR capsules from a car. A preliminary probe has revealed that buyers directly procured spurious drugs from the firm.

