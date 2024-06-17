Dead tree threatens houses in McLeodganj locality, authorities fail to take action

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 16

A dried and dead deodar tree has been hanging over the buildings of Tibetans on the McLeodganj-Dharamkot road.

Residents claim that they have written to officials of both the Forest Department and the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation multiple times to remove the dead tree, but no action has been taken by either department.

Area resident Lobsang Dhonden La said the tree had been hanging over his house for over one year. “I have met the Forest Department and MC officials multiple times to get the tree removed. The tree can fall any time and damage by house,” he said.

Complaint marked to officer concerned I have marked the complaint of residents regarding the dead tree to the civic body’s tree officer, who has been directed to take necessary action. — Zaffer Iqbal, Dharamsala MC Commissioner

“The monsoon season is approaching and chances of a hanging dead tree falling over the houses of people residing in the vicinity are increasing, but the officials concerned are not doing anything regarding it,” he added.

Another resident, Acha Penpa La said it was unfortunate that the authorities were allowing the felling of green trees to clear land for construction, but not allowing the removal of a dead tree threatening many habitations in the area.

The locality is home to many from the Tibetan community, whom the Government of India has allowed to settle in the area.

Gazalla, an environment activist in McLeodganj, told The Tribune that many green trees were being cut to raise commercial buildings. The MC was allowing these people to cut green deodar trees, but a dead tree threatening residential buildings for more than a year was not being removed, the environment activist added.

Dharamsala MC Commissioner Zaffer Iqbal said he had marked the complaint of McLeodganj residents regarding the dead tree to the civic body’s tree officer, who has been directed to take necessary action.

