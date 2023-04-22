Deadline 2026, construction work on Shimla bypass starts

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 21

The much-awaited work to construct the Shimla bypass and widening of the Kaithlighat-Shakral section of National Highway-5 kick-started today from Kaithlighat.

The work has been awarded to SP Singla and Company by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which is executing the four-laning work of this highway. The tender for this work was awarded in July 2022. Since then, formalities like forest clearances were being sought.

Will rid city of traffic jams The work involves construction of four tunnels whose total length is 3.7 km

Besides, 18 big bridges and 53 box culverts would be constructed

An expenditure of Rs 1,850 crore would be incurred

The bypass, when completed, will rid the city of accidents, pollution and traffic jams

Regional Officer NHAI Abdul Basit said the construction of the Shimla bypass would rid the city of frequent accidents, pollution and traffic jams occurring inside the city. Besides, the tourists going to Kufri, Narkanda and Rampur will no longer have to pass through the city. The completion of this project would also lead to expansion of the city.

Basit informed that according to the agreement, this project is supposed to be completed by April 20, 2026. The company entrusted the task has, however, been given a target to complete it six months prior to the scheduled date to facilitate the public.

The Regional Officer expressed gratitude to the state government and the CM for speedily removing obstacles that were delaying the project and cooperation in seeking forest clearance.