Deadline extended by Eklavya schools

Rampur, April 5
Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (Dharamshala) Secretary Major Vishal Sharma said the entrance examination for students of class VI for students of tribal areas of the state would be conducted on 28 April in Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the state.
Earlier, online applications for the entrance exams were invited till March 28. However, due to the erratic power supply in the Pangi area , the date of online application was extended till April 9, he added.
