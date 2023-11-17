Deadline set for completion of Mandi bypass on Kiratpur-Manali highway

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 16

The National Highways Authority of India has set March 2024 deadline for the completion of the Mandi bypass on the Kiratpur-Manali highway.

Four tunnels under construction Four tunnels are under construction on this bypass from Malori, four km before Mandi town to Bindravani. The construction work of these tunnels is in its final stage. The bypass, when completed, will reduce traffic congestion in Mandi town.

Similarly, a bypass is under construction at Sundernagar on the Kiratpur-Manali highway, which will reduce the traffic congestion in Sundernagar town.

The completion of the Kiratpur-Manali highway has already been delayed because of the rain disaster this year

The NHAI authorities have directed the construction company to speed up the construction work on this ambitious project. The bypass, when completed, will reduce traffic congestion in Mandi town.

Currently, the traffic on the Kiratpur-Manali highway passes through Sundernagar, which creates traffic jams in the town during peak tourist season when movement of tourist vehicles from other states to Kullu-Manali increases. The NHAI has set a target to compete this bypass by June next year.

The rain disaster this year, caused considerable damage to this road project in Mandi and Kullu. Earlier, the NHAI had completed the construction work of Kiratpur-Nerchowk road stretch in August and fixed December 31 deadline for completion of the Nerchowk-Pandoh road stretch. Mandi bypass lies on the Nerchowk-Pandoh road stretch.

Varun Chari, Director of NHAI, Kiratpur-Manali Four-Lane Project, said a high level meeting was held in Delhi recently and directions were issued to the construction company in this regard.

“The move is aimed at expediting construction work on this road project, which is lifeline of the tourism industry in Mandi, Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti. The rain disaster had done considerable damage to Kiratpur-Manali highway between Mandi and Kullu, which delayed the completion of this road project. The NHAI is working with full force to execute this project earliest,” he added.

The NHAI is executing the four-laning project that will shorten the distance from Kiratpur to Manali from 232 km to 195 km. According to the NHAI, the project, when completed, will reduce the travel time between Kiratpur and Manali by nearly three hours.

