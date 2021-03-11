Death toll in Himachal landslides and floods rises to 23, over 320 roads blocked

PTI

Shimla, August 21

Death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh increased to 23 with three more deaths in Mandi district, officials said on Sunday.

Heavy monsoon rain in the state since Friday has triggered flashfloods, landslides and house collapses, affecting normal life.

Eight persons were killed in a house collapse following landslide in Gohar and two persons were washed away in flash floods in Sanoda village in Darang, while body of a woman was recovered from Keyoli village in Seraj following flash floods. Two persons were killed when a tree fell on a motorbike near Pansara. Ten people were injured in the state which has reported 36 weather-related incidents, the officials said.

About 322 roads are still blocked for traffic in the state.

In Mandi alone, 13 people died and six went missing in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said. Those missing are feared dead, he said.

The Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, disrupting train services between Pathankot and Jogindernagar.

The India Meteorological Department said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and East Rajasthan on Monday. —with