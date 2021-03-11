Death toll in Himachal landslides and floods rises to 23, over 320 roads blocked

Shimla, August 21
Death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh increased to 23 with three more deaths in Mandi district, officials said on Sunday.
Heavy monsoon rain in the state since Friday has triggered flashfloods, landslides and house collapses, affecting normal life.
Eight persons were killed in a house collapse following landslide in Gohar and two persons were washed away in flash floods in Sanoda village in Darang, while body of a woman was recovered from Keyoli village in Seraj following flash floods. Two persons were killed when a tree fell on a motorbike near Pansara. Ten people were injured in the state which has reported 36 weather-related incidents, the officials said.
About 322 roads are still blocked for traffic in the state.
In Mandi alone, 13 people died and six went missing in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said. Those missing are feared dead, he said.
The Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, disrupting train services between Pathankot and Jogindernagar.
The India Meteorological Department said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and East Rajasthan on Monday. —with
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...