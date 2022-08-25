Death toll rises to 258 in Himachal Pradesh, 107 roads still blocked

Shimla, August 24
With four more deaths (one each in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Una districts) in rain-related incidents, the death toll in the current monsoon season has mounted to 258. Himachal has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 1367.33 crores since June 29.
As many as 107 roads, 43 in Kullu, 22 in Chamba, 20 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, eight in Sirmaur, three in Solan and two in Kangra district, are closed for vehicular traffic.
Ongoing wet spell of moderate rainfall is likely to continue in low and mid hills for the next two days. Heavy rainfall associated with one or two spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Una and adjoining areas, MeT office said.
The weather office said that landslides, rockslides, shooting stones and disruption of traffic across different roads are expected due to continuous rainfall. There could be a sudden increase in water level in Sutlej, Beas, Ravi rivers and their tributaries. Increased water flow in streams, nullah and other channels could lead to flash floods and probability of cloudbursts in isolated parts of districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur cannot be ruled out.
A landslide occurred near Kalibari temple in Shimla.
Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state. Berthin with 81 mm of rain was wettest followed by Sangraha 70 mm, Palampur 64 mm, Dharamsala 49 mm, Mehere 47 mm, Una 46 mm, Ghumarwin and Naina Devi 45 mm each, Rohru 43 mm, Manali 39 mm, Saloni 38 mm, Sunni 35 mm, Bharari 34 mm, Renuka 30 mm, Dalhousie 27 mm, Jubberhatti 24 mm, Baijnath 22 mm, Gaggal 20 mm.
More rain likely
Landslides, shooting stones and disruption of traffic are expected due to continuous rainfall. There could be a sudden increase in water level in rivers. — MeT Office
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...