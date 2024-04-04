Deaths caused by road mishaps down by 27%

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 3

Fatalities caused by road accidents in the state have reduced by 27 per cent in the year 2024 (Jan 1 to Mar 31) as compared to the corresponding period (Jan 1 to Mar 31) last year.

According to police, in 2024, around 180 persons lost their lives due to road accidents in the said period, while in 2023, the number was much higher when 248 persons lost their lives in road mishaps.

Similarly, injuries caused by road accidents have also witnessed a decline as 687 persons were injured in the year 2024 while in 2023 the total number of injured persons was higher at 849.

The number of road accidents have been reduced by 14 per cent in 2024 as compared to the previous year. In 2024, as many as 478 road accidents took place while the number was 558 during the last year.

Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu, said that analytical approach had facilitated informed decision making and formulation of targeted strategies to mitigate road accidents and fatalities.

“Directives have been issued to police officials at the grassroots level to take proactive measures to prevent road crashes and reduce fatalities. These concerted efforts of law enforcement agency coupled with community engagement and awareness programs, have contributed to this positive outcome,” he said.

“Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a noteworthy decrease in road crashes and fatalities, thanks to the implementation of new technological measures and modern equipment provided through the World Bank-funded HP State Road Transformation Project (HPSRTP),” the DGP said.

“The project, with a total sponsored amount of Rs 47.79 crore, is a five-year programme being executed through Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police which serves as the nodal agency on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Police Department. This project marks a significant step forward in enhancing road safety and reducing road accidents in Himachal Pradesh, demonstrating the Himachal Pradesh Police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens” said Kundu.

“The Himachal Pradesh Police remains committed to ensuring road safet,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla