Debate on marital rape

Solan, March 12

The faculty of Legal Sciences, Shoolini University, hosted an inter-university debate competition on “Should marital rape be criminalised in India?” on Saturday.

Former District and Sessions Judge BL Soni was the guest of honour for the debate. Chauhan said: “It is an important issue and while criminalising marital rape is vital, there is a risk that the law will be misused if it is passed.”

Students from University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Shimla; Himachal Pradesh University, Bahra University and Shoolini University participated in the competition. —