Debris in Flowerdale threatens buildings

Shimla, April 26

The debris lying in HIMUDA Colony at Flowerdale in the Benmore ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation is posing a threat to buildings and increasing the concern for safety amongst residents.

Locals say the debris lying at Flowerdale since last the monsoon has not been cleared till now. They have appealed to the municipal corporation and the local councillor to get the debris removed as early as possible.

Madan Kalta, a resident of HIMUDA Colony, said, “Adjacent houses face a threat due to the debris. The Municipal Corporation should remove it so that people do not face problem in commuting.”

The residents lamented after getting the construction work done, the MC had not cleared the debris, due to which people living in

Blocks 15, 16 and 17 were facing inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Banmore Councillor Sheenam Kataria said a tender had been floated for the removal of the debris. She added that efforts were being made to remove the debris before the onset of the monsoon.

The locals also complain of the monkey and dog menace in the ward as well as the lack of dustbins at public places.

They said due to the lack of dustbins in some areas of the ward, people throw garbage in the forest, harming the environment and damaging the scenic beauty of the place.

