Debris in Flowerdale threatens buildings

Shimla, April 26
The debris lying in HIMUDA Colony at Flowerdale in the Benmore ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation is posing a threat to buildings and increasing the concern for safety amongst residents.
Locals say the debris lying at Flowerdale since last the monsoon has not been cleared till now. They have appealed to the municipal corporation and the local councillor to get the debris removed as early as possible.
Madan Kalta, a resident of HIMUDA Colony, said, “Adjacent houses face a threat due to the debris. The Municipal Corporation should remove it so that people do not face problem in commuting.”
The residents lamented after getting the construction work done, the MC had not cleared the debris, due to which people living in
Blocks 15, 16 and 17 were facing inconvenience.
Meanwhile, Banmore Councillor Sheenam Kataria said a tender had been floated for the removal of the debris. She added that efforts were being made to remove the debris before the onset of the monsoon.
The locals also complain of the monkey and dog menace in the ward as well as the lack of dustbins at public places.
They said due to the lack of dustbins in some areas of the ward, people throw garbage in the forest, harming the environment and damaging the scenic beauty of the place.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...