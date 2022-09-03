Debris not disposed of properly

The Public Works Department (PWD) has dumped landslide debris outside Shanahan village in Pagog panchayat of Shimla district. The muck had been dumped in such a way that it has blocked the path of a nearby hand pump and garbage dumpster, causing a lot of inconvenience to the local residents. The PWD should clear the muck at the earliest and dump it at an appropriate site. — Dinesh, Shanahan, Shimla

Close sewage chambers in Parwanoo

Several open sewage chambers can lead to mishaps in Parwanoo. The situation becomes a cause for concern during monsoon as these get filled with water. There have been instances when people have walked right into these water filled chambers. The authorities concerned should close these immediately. — Rajiv, Parwanoo

Compensate farmers for cattle affected by LSD

Several farmers have lost their milk-producing cattle to lumpy skin disease. Several families are struggling as they were dependant on these cattle for their livelihood. Majority of the people have not received any compensation from the government so far. The government should extend assistance to the affected families at the earliest. — Pradeep, Shimla

What our readers say

