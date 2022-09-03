Debris not disposed of properly

The Public Works Department (PWD) has dumped landslide debris outside Shanahan village in Pagog panchayat of Shimla district. The muck had been dumped in such a way that it has blocked the path of a nearby hand pump and garbage dumpster, causing a lot of inconvenience to the local residents. The PWD should clear the muck at the earliest and dump it at an appropriate site. — Dinesh, Shanahan, Shimla
Close sewage chambers in Parwanoo
Several open sewage chambers can lead to mishaps in Parwanoo. The situation becomes a cause for concern during monsoon as these get filled with water. There have been instances when people have walked right into these water filled chambers. The authorities concerned should close these immediately. — Rajiv, Parwanoo
Compensate farmers for cattle affected by LSD
Several farmers have lost their milk-producing cattle to lumpy skin disease. Several families are struggling as they were dependant on these cattle for their livelihood. Majority of the people have not received any compensation from the government so far. The government should extend assistance to the affected families at the earliest. — Pradeep, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...