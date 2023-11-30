Debris on Kasumpti road

The retaining wall of the damaged Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road has been constructed but construction debris has not been removed yet. The debris should be removed to ensure enough space for vehicles on the road. Rekha, Shimla

keep pet dogs on leash

SOME people do not leash their pet dogs while on a morning walk. Sometimes, dogs charge at other morning walkers, giving them a scare. Dog owners dismiss the charge of threat to the lives of morning walkers on the plea that their pet animals are trained and will not cause harm. However, they should be made to leash their dogs. Rita, Shimla

Thefts rise during winter

During the winter, more theft cases are reported in Shimla city. As many houses remain vacant, the incidents of housebreak rise. The police should take proper measures to check thefts during the winter. Lalit, Shimla

